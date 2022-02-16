SunPower Expects Positive Q4 Revenue

(RTTNews) - The California-based solar electric generating company, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) projected revenues to beat street view.

The revenue is expected to be between $361 million to $421 million for the quarter. 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the revenue to be $374.70 million. The higher revenue is being boosted by a growing number of customers. The number of retrofit customers has increased to 13,000 this year and the number of new customers has also grown to exceed 66,000 customers.

The full-year storage booking rate has also increased to above $130 million, compared to prior guidance of more than $100 million.

