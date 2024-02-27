News & Insights

Markets
SPWR

SunPower CEO Peter Faricy Departs

February 27, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SunPower Corp. (SPWR), a residential solar technology and energy services provider,?announced Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Peter Faricy has departed the Company, effective February 26, 2024. The Board is conducting a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent CEO.

Until a successor is named, the Board has established an Office of the Chairman, led by Tom Werner, Executive Chairman of the Board and newly appointed Principal Executive Officer.

The other key members of the Executive Leadership Team include Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Eby and Chief Legal Officer Eileen Evans.

Werner was recently named SunPower's Executive Chairman of the Board. He brings valuable institutional knowledge from his nearly 18 years of service as the Company's CEO and Chairman of the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.