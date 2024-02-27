SunPower CEO Peter Faricy Departs

(RTTNews) - SunPower Corp. (SPWR), a residential solar technology and energy services provider,?announced Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Peter Faricy has departed the Company, effective February 26, 2024. The Board is conducting a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent CEO.

Until a successor is named, the Board has established an Office of the Chairman, led by Tom Werner, Executive Chairman of the Board and newly appointed Principal Executive Officer.

The other key members of the Executive Leadership Team include Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Eby and Chief Legal Officer Eileen Evans.

Werner was recently named SunPower's Executive Chairman of the Board. He brings valuable institutional knowledge from his nearly 18 years of service as the Company's CEO and Chairman of the Board.

