SunPower Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPWR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.78, changing hands as low as $18.86 per share. SunPower Corp shares are currently trading down about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $12.78 per share, with $34.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.47.

