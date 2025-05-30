SunPower Announces Successful Shareholder Meeting with All Proposals Passing, Business Update Call Scheduled for June 5th

All shareholder proposals passed with over 95% approval at SunPower's Annual Meeting; a business update call is scheduled for June 5th.

Quiver AI Summary

SunPower, also known as Complete Solaria, Inc., held its Annual Meeting on May 29, 2025, where all 12 shareholder proposals were approved with overwhelming support, including the re-election of Board members and the approval of an employee stock plan. CEO T.J. Rodgers expressed gratitude for the shareholders' backing and highlighted the company's significant growth following recent acquisitions. He reassured investors that, despite concerns regarding the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) phase-out, he does not foresee any major financial problems for the remainder of the year. A business update call is scheduled for June 5, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT, during which Rodgers will provide further insights into the ITC situation and the company's financial outlook.

Potential Positives

All 12 shareholder proposals were approved with wide margins of 95% or higher, indicating strong support from shareholders.

The approval of the employee stock plan allows the company to incentivize and reward its expanded workforce, enhancing employee retention and motivation.

The company has successfully transformed its operations and expanded by acquiring new assets, reportedly increasing revenue significantly.

The CEO expressed confidence in the company's financial stability despite potential industry challenges, which may reassure investors and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

All proposals passing with wide margins may indicate a lack of dissent or opposition within shareholder voting, which could reflect a lack of engagement or a potential lack of alternative candidates or strategies.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces risk, as the actual future performance may significantly diverge from these optimistic projections, which could lead to investor disappointment.

The uncertainty surrounding the ITC phase-out and its potential impacts on revenue raises concerns about future financial stability, especially given the warning that an abrupt change could jeopardize reaching breakeven revenue levels.

FAQ

What key proposals passed at the SunPower Annual Meeting?

All 12 proposals, including the re-election of board members and the employee stock plan, passed with over 95% approval.

When is the next SunPower Business Update Call?

The next Business Update Call is scheduled for June 5th at 10am PT.

How does the ITC phase-out impact SunPower?

SunPower's CEO believes there will be no significant revenue drop affecting profitability due to the ITC phase-out this year.

How can investors participate in the June 5 Business Update Call?

Interested investors can register for the call via the Events page on SunPower's investor relations website.

What is SunPower's history in the solar industry?

SunPower has been a leading residential solar services provider in North America since 1985, offering installation and energy solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CSLR Insider Trading Activity

$CSLR insiders have traded $CSLR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP INC. CARLYLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 84,947 shares for an estimated $171,872 .

. SOLIS HOLDINGS, L.L.C. CRSEF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 84,947 shares for an estimated $171,872.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $CSLR stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



All Shareholder Proposals Pass with Wide Margins





Business Update Call Scheduled for June 5



th



at 10am PT





OREM, Utah, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SunPower



(aka Complete Solaria, Inc.) (“SunPower” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWR), a solar technology, services, and installation company, held its Annual Meeting yesterday, May 29



th



at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. All 12 SunPower proposals won with votes of 95% or higher, including: 1. the re-election of our 11 Board members, 2. re-hiring BDO as our auditor, and 3. the approval of the employee stock plan.





SPWR chairman and CEO, T.J. Rodgers, said, “First and foremost, I thank our shareholders again for their great financial support in approving the stockholder plan proposal with a 96% vote. We have already transformed the company with our SPWR asset acquisition, and you just approved the shares – the standard new-hire shares – for about 1,000 SunPower employees that joined us as, in effect, founders, and swelled our ranks by 10x and our revenue by 14.7x. In addition, you also pre-approved the hiring shares for the next acquisition, which we are working on vigorously. And the ITC phase-out in the news today will make our next acquisitions easier.





Rodgers continued, “I have also run multiple financial scenarios for SPWR on the impact of the ITC phase-out. I do not see any possible ITC problem for the rest of this year that could cause SunPower’s revenue to drop enough to make us unprofitable, let alone have a serious financial issue.





Rodgers concluded, “The 2026 ITC phase-out is still being debated, but in the worst case, an abrupt ITC shutdown at the end of Q4’25, we would have to suffer a quarterly revenue decline to below our breakeven point of $72 million, an unlikely event. I wanted investors to know that now, while I am preparing a deeper presentation on the ITC issue to be presented on Thursday, June 5, 2025.”







Business Update Call June 5th.







T.J Rodgers will host a 2Q Business Update call in the format of SPWR’s quarterly investor calls on Thursday, June 5



th



at 10am PT. Interested investors may access the webcast by registering



here



or by visiting the Events page within the IR section of the company website:



https://investors.sunpower.com/news-events/events



.







About SunPower







The Company has been a leading residential solar services provider in North America since 1985. The Company’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit



www.sunpower.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “goal,” “prioritize,” “plan,” “target,” “expect,” “focus,” “forecast,” “look forward,” “opportunity,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” and “pursue” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our future quarterly revenue projections, our expectations regarding our future fiscal financial performance, including with respect to our future quarterly and fiscal combined revenues and profit before tax loss, expectations and plans relating to further headcount reduction, cost control efforts, and our expectations with respect to when we achieve breakeven operating income and positive operating income, including our forecast to be operating income breakeven. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, our expectations relating to the ITC phase out and its impacts on our business, our ability to implement further headcount reductions and cost controls, our ability to integrate and operate the combined business with the SunPower assets, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the SunPower acquisition,global marketconditions, changes to domestic or foreign tariffs or tax incentives, any adjustments, changes or revisions to our financial results arising from our financial closing procedures, the completion of our audit and financial statements for Q2’25 and fiscal 2025, and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results or cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and other documents that we have filed with, or will file with, the SEC. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SunPower assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.















Company Contacts:















Dan Foley





Sioban Hickie









CFO





VP Investor Relations











daniel.foley@sunpower.com









sioban.hickie@sunpower.com











(858) 212-9594





(801) 477-5847





















Source: SunPower



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.