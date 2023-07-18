SunOpta (STKL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SunOpta (STKL) closed at $5.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural and organic food company had lost 15.31% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

SunOpta will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $225 million, down 7.61% from the year-ago period.

STKL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25% and +6.99%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SunOpta. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.71% higher. SunOpta is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SunOpta has a Forward P/E ratio of 62.32 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.7, so we one might conclude that SunOpta is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

