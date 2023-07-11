SunOpta (STKL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SunOpta (STKL) closed the most recent trading day at $6.34, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural and organic food company had lost 7.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SunOpta as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225 million, down 7.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25% and +6.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SunOpta. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 35.71% higher. SunOpta is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SunOpta is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 66.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.79, which means SunOpta is trading at a premium to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STKL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.