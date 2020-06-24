SunOpta (STKL) Stock Moves -1.79%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SunOpta (STKL) closed at $4.67, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STKL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $294.70 million, up 0.58% from the prior-year quarter.

STKL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.15 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.46% and +4.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for STKL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. STKL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

