SunOpta (STKL) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SunOpta (STKL) closed at $3.90, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural and organic food company had lost 11.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SunOpta as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $215.4 million, down 6.21% from the year-ago period.

STKL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $885 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.5% and -5.31%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SunOpta. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SunOpta is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SunOpta is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.89, so we one might conclude that SunOpta is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

