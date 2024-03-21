SunOpta (STKL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, SunOpta (STKL) reached $6.64, with a -0.45% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural and organic food company had gained 14.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SunOpta in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing a 60% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $164.7 million, indicating a 26.43% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $670 million, demonstrating changes of +62.5% and -12.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SunOpta. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.85% lower. Currently, SunOpta is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, SunOpta is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 53.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.37.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

