SunOpta (STKL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with SunOpta (STKL) standing at $5.71, reflecting a -0.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.7%.

Shares of the natural and organic food company witnessed a gain of 7.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SunOpta in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $165.1 million, indicating a 25.39% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SunOpta. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, SunOpta boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, SunOpta is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.52. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.11 of its industry.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SunOpta, Inc. (STKL)

