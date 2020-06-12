SunOpta (STKL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SunOpta (STKL) closed at $4.51, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.31% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.01%.

STKL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect STKL to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $294.70 million, up 0.58% from the prior-year quarter.

STKL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.15 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.46% and +4.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for STKL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. STKL currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

