SunOpta (STKL) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.6%

SunOpta Inc. STKL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 92.4% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

SunOpta currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

SunOpta, Inc. Price

SunOpta, Inc. price | SunOpta, Inc. Quote

Another player in the Food – Miscellaneous industry, which looks attractive at current levels is BG Foods Inc BGS, which carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.