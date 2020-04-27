SunOpta (STKL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

SunOpta (STKL) closed the most recent trading day at $2.70, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural and organic food company had gained 46.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 14.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 16.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STKL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 77.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $319.50 million, up 4.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.15 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion, which would represent changes of +59.46% and +5.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for STKL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. STKL is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STKL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.