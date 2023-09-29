SunOpta (STKL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SunOpta (STKL) closed at $3.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural and organic food company had lost 23.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 5.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

SunOpta will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SunOpta is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $215.4 million, down 6.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $885 million. These totals would mark changes of -75% and -5.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SunOpta. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 71.43% lower. SunOpta is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SunOpta is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 167.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.43.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

