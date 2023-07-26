SunOpta (STKL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SunOpta (STKL) closed at $6.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural and organic food company had lost 1.82% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SunOpta as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225 million, down 7.61% from the prior-year quarter.

STKL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25% and +6.99%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SunOpta. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.71% higher. SunOpta is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, SunOpta is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.01.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STKL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.