SunOpta (STKL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

SunOpta (STKL) closed the latest trading day at $4.22, indicating a +0.24% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.62%.

The natural and organic food company's shares have seen an increase of 15.66% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SunOpta in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 150%.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $885 million. These totals would mark changes of -75% and -5.31%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SunOpta. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, SunOpta holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, SunOpta is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 210.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.15.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 186, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

