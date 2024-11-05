SunOpta reports Q3 adjusted EPS 2c, consensus 2c

Reports Q3 revenue $176.2M, consensus $173.4M. “The Q3 unfolded as expected,” said Brian Kocher, CEO of SunOpta (STKL). “Volume again drove our revenue growth reflecting the strength of our competitive position. Our growth remains broad based across our customers, channels and product portfolio and we continue to have a substantial pipeline of new business opportunities. We continue to make short-term investments in our supply chain to support our growth and implement processes and controls. Those productivity initiatives are gaining traction and creating a long runway for significant future incremental capacity within our existing asset base which will drive sustainable gross margin expansion. We remain confident in the direction of our business and steadfast in our focus on driving increasing returns on our invested capital and generating long-term value for shareholders.”

