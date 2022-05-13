SunOpta Inc Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STKL

In trading on Friday, shares of SunOpta Inc (Symbol: STKL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.92, changing hands as high as $7.14 per share. SunOpta Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STKL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.22 per share, with $13.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.04.

