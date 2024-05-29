SunOpta Elects New Board Chair, Leslie Starr

SunOpta (STKL) has released an update.

SunOpta Inc., a sustainable food manufacturer, announced the election of new directors, with Leslie Starr succeeding Dean Hollis as the independent Board Chair after the annual shareholders’ meeting. Starr, who has been an independent director since 2019, is recognized for her operational expertise and is expected to support SunOpta’s strategic growth. Hollis, praised for his leadership, will continue his involvement as a director.

