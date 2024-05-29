News & Insights

Stocks

SunOpta Elects New Board Chair, Leslie Starr

May 29, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SunOpta (STKL) has released an update.

SunOpta Inc., a sustainable food manufacturer, announced the election of new directors, with Leslie Starr succeeding Dean Hollis as the independent Board Chair after the annual shareholders’ meeting. Starr, who has been an independent director since 2019, is recognized for her operational expertise and is expected to support SunOpta’s strategic growth. Hollis, praised for his leadership, will continue his involvement as a director.

For further insights into STKL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STKL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.