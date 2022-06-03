SunOpta Backs FY22, FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - SunOpta Inc. (STKL), a food and mineral company, on Friday said it is reaffirming its revenue guidance for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. In addition, it has also provided outlook for fiscal 2025.

For the year 2022, the company continues to expect its revenue to be in the range of $890 million - $930 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $67 million to $75 million.

For the financial year 2023, SunOpta still projects to record revenue of $1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $100 million.

For the fiscal 2025, the company's revenues are expected to be at $1.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA at $150 million.

Joe Ennen, CEO of SunOpta, said: "…Industry trends remain strong and we will continue to leverage our competitive advantages to drive significant gains in revenues and profitability, maximizing value for shareholders."

