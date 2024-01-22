News & Insights

US Markets
SUN

Sunoco to buy NuStar Energy in $7.3 billion all-stock deal

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 22, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 2 onward

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Motor fuels distributor Sunoco SUN.N said on Monday it would acquire oil and gas transportation service NuStar Energy NS.N in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

NuStar's common shareholders will receive 0.400 Sunoco shares for each NuStar common unit, implying a 31.9% premium to last close.

The companies said the deal has been approved by both their boards and have flagged synergies of $150 million by the third year following closing of the deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

Shares of Sunoco were down 2.5% in premarket trading, while shares of NuStar were up 26%.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUN
NS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.