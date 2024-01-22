Sunoco to buy NuStar Energy in $7.3 billion all-stock deal

Adds details from paragraph 2 onward

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Motor fuels distributor Sunoco SUN.N said on Monday it would acquire oil and gas transportation service NuStar Energy NS.N in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

NuStar's common shareholders will receive 0.400 Sunoco shares for each NuStar common unit, implying a 31.9% premium to last close.

The companies said the deal has been approved by both their boards and have flagged synergies of $150 million by the third year following closing of the deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

Shares of Sunoco were down 2.5% in premarket trading, while shares of NuStar were up 26%.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

