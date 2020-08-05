Sunoco (SUN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.58, changing hands as high as $26.97 per share. Sunoco LP shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.46 per share, with $34.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.91.

