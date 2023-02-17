Sunoco (SUN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Surpass

Sunoco LP SUN reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 42 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. The bottom line significantly decreased from the year-ago quarter’s 95 cents per unit.

Total quarterly revenues of $5,918 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,862 million. The top line increased from $4,954 million a year ago.

The weak quarterly earnings were due to the higher total cost of sales and operating expenses.

Segmental Performance

Sunoco reports financial results through two reportable segments — Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other.

Fuel Distribution and Marketing: Adjusted EBITDA from the segment increased to $183 million from $141 million in the comparable period of 2021, primarily due to higher motor fuel sales.

All Other: The unit reported an adjusted EBITDA of $55 million compared with $57 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year decrease can be attributed to lower lease income.

In terms of volumes, the partnership sold 1,979 million gallons of fuel in the reported quarter, up year over year. Motor fuel gross profit per gallon was 12.8 cents compared with the year-ago level of 12 cents.

Distributable Cash Flow

Adjusted distributable cash flow was $153 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting an increase from the year-ago quarter’s $143 million.

Expenses & Capital Expenditure

The total cost of sales and operating expenses in the reported quarter increased to $5,822 million from $4,778 million a year ago.

The partnership incurred a capital expenditure of $89 million in the reported quarter, comprising $56 million in growth capital and $33 million in maintenance capital.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, Sunoco had cash and cash equivalents of $82 million. At fourth-quarter end, it had net long-term debt of $2,671 million.

Guidance

For 2023, Sunoco expects its adjusted EBITDA in the band of $850-$900 million.

