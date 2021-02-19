Sunoco (SUN) Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q4

Sunoco LP SUN reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 77 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The bottom line, however, improved from 75 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly revenues of the partnership totaled $2,553 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,772 million. Moreover, the figure declined from $4,098 million a year ago.

The lower-than-expected quarterly results were owing to reduced contributions from the fuel distribution and marketing business.

Segmental Performance

The partnership reports financial statements through two reportable segments — Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other.

Fuel Distribution and Marketing: Total gross profit from the segment increased to $249 million from $243 million in the comparable period of 2019, primarily due to higher margin from motor fuel sales.

All Other: This unit reported gross profit of $33 million compared with $42 million in the comparable period of 2019. The year-over-year decline can be attributed to lower margins from non-motor fuel sales and motor fuel sales.

In terms of volumes, the partnership sold 1.8 billion gallons of fuel in the reported quarter, down 12.4% year over year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, motor fuel gross profit per gallon was recorded at 9.2 cents in the quarter versus the year-ago level of 9.9 cents.

Distribution

For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, Sunoco declared a quarterly cash distribution of 82.55 cents per unit or $3.3020 on an annualized basis. Markedly, this distribution was flat on a sequential basis.

Adjusted distributable cash flow was $97 million in the fourth quarter, showing a decline from the year-ago quarter’s $120 million.

Expenses & Capital Expenditure

Total cost of sales and operating expenses in the reported quarter decreased to $2,409 million from $4,000 million a year ago.

The partnership incurred gross capital expenditure of $45 million in the quarter under review, comprising $25 million in growth capital and $20 million of maintenance capital.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2020, Sunoco had cash and cash equivalents of $97 million. At fourth quarter-end, it had net long-term debt of $3,106 million, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 0.83.

