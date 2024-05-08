Sunoco (SUN) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Ups '24 Adjusted EBITDA View

Sunoco LP SUN reported first-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.41.

Total quarterly revenues of $5.49 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.13 billion. The top line increased from the $5.36 billion reported a year ago.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to increased revenues from the fuel distribution and marketing segment.

Sunoco LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sunoco LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

Segmental Performance

Sunoco reports financial results through two reportable segments — Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other.

Fuel Distribution and Marketing: Total revenues in the segment increased to $5.31 billion from $5.17 billion in the comparable period of 2023, primarily due to higher motor fuel sales. The reported figure also beat our estimate of $4.8 billion.

All Other: The unit reported total revenues of $190 million compared with $196 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year downside can be attributed to lower motor and non-motor fuel sales. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $188 million.

In terms of volumes, the partnership sold 2.1 billion gallons of fuel in the reported quarter, up 9% from the first quarter of 2023. The metric also beat our estimate of 1.9 billion gallons.

Motor fuel gross profit per gallon was 11.7 cents compared with the year-ago level of 12.9 cents.

Sunoco reported a total operating income of $297 million, which increased from the $199 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The figure also beat our estimate of $161.7 million.

For the quarter ended Mar 31, 2024, the net income was $230 million versus $141 million in the first quarter of 2023. The figure also beat our estimate of $108.6 million.

Distributable Cash Flow

The adjusted distributable cash flow totaled $176 million in the first quarter, up from the year-ago level of $160 million.

Expenses & Capital Expenditure

The total cost of sales and operating expenses in the reported quarter increased to $5.20 billion from $5.16 billion a year ago.

The partnership incurred a capital expenditure of $41 million in the first quarter, comprising $27 million in growth capital and $14 million in maintenance capital.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, Sunoco had cash and cash equivalents of $215 million and a net long-term debt of $3.8 billion.

Guidance

For 2024, the partnership raised its expected adjusted EBITDA from $975 million to $1 billion, expanding the range to $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion for the acquisition of NuStar Energy L.P. This expected range represents an increase from the $964 million reported in 2023.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Sunoco currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some other top-ranked companies like Hess Corporation HES, EOG Resources Inc. EOG and Valero Energy Corporation VLO. While Hess sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), EOG Resources and Valero Energy carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present.

Hess operates primarily in two areas — the Bakken shale and the Stabroek project offshore Guyana. It is currently in the process of being acquired by supermajor Chevron in an all-stock deal worth $53 billion. HES currently has a Growth Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 EPS is pegged at $9.17 and $11.08, respectively. The company has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 30 days.

EOG Resources, an oil and gas exploration company, boasts attractive growth prospects, top-tier returns, and a disciplined management team, leveraging highly productive acreages in prime oil shale plays like the Permian and Eagle Ford.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $12.21. The company has a Zacks Style Score of B for Value and A for Momentum. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past seven days.

Valero Energy is a premier refining player with a presence across North America and the Caribbean. Its diverse network favors robust refining margins, utilizing cost-effective crude for more than half of its needs.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $18.01. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the past seven days.

Hess Corporation (HES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

