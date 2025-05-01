Sunoco Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Sunoco LP SUN is set to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 6, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38, primarily due to lower fuel margins.

SUN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the trailing four quarters, missed twice and met once, delivering an average negative surprise of 17.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:

SUN’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of $1.69 has witnessed three downward revisions in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 59.4% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $5.3 billion indicates a 3.3% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for SUN

Sunoco LP is a leading fuel distributor with a stable business model. The partnership is likely to have generated stable cash flows in the first quarter since its midstream operations comprise 14,000 miles of pipeline transporting refined products and crude oil, and more than 100 terminals. Also, we expect SUN’s total motor fuel gallons sold in the first quarter to increase 8.1% year over year, contributing to the bottom line.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Sunoco this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Sunoco has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: SUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

APA Corporation APA is expected to post an earnings beat when it announces first-quarter results on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.13% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA’s first-quarter earnings is pinned at 83 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.4%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Devon Energy DVN is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 6. DVN has an Earnings ESP of +1.71% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVN’s first-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.25 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.62% and a Zacks Rank #3.

ExxonMobil is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM’s earnings is pegged at $1.72 per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

