Sunoco Posts Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) reported fourth quarter net income of $83 million versus a net loss of $72 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $168 million compared with $180 million in the same period last year.

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, for the quarter was $120 million, compared to $114 million a year ago.

Quarterly total revenues were $4.098 billion, higher than $3.877 billion in a year earlier.

On January 27, 2020, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.8255 per unit, which corresponds to $3.3020 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on February 19, 2020 to common unitholders of record on February 7, 2020.

