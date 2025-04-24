Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $58.77, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.03% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.74%.

The master limited partnership's stock has climbed by 2.25% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sunoco LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.39, indicating a 125.47% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.32 billion, reflecting a 3.3% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.01 per share and a revenue of $22.04 billion, signifying shifts of +66.83% and -2.9%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.57% downward. Sunoco LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Sunoco LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.91. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.57.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.