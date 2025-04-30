Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Sunoco LP (SUN) reached $58.15, with a -1.64% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.09%.

The the stock of master limited partnership has risen by 0.58% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.69, up 59.43% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.32 billion, indicating a 3.3% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.27 per share and revenue of $22.04 billion, indicating changes of +21.17% and -2.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28.04% lower within the past month. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.88.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, finds itself in the bottom 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

