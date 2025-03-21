Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the latest trading day at $56.74, indicating a -1.94% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.52%.

The master limited partnership's stock has dropped by 0.07% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Sunoco LP to post earnings of $2.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.96%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.65 billion, indicating a 2.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.18 per share and revenue of $22.76 billion, which would represent changes of +69.67% and +0.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.37% downward. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.68. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.89.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 164, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

