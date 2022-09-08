Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $39.63, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.66% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 2.56% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.6% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.

Sunoco LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, up 9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.57 billion, up 58.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.44 per share and revenue of $27.86 billion, which would represent changes of +21.97% and +58.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Sunoco LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.45.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Sunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



