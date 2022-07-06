Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $36.12, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 13.8% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.28% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Sunoco LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, down 32.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.51 billion, up 48.11% from the year-ago period.

SUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $27.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.14% and +53.93%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sunoco LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.42.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.