Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $35.61, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 10.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 10.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, down 32.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.51 billion, up 48.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $27.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.14% and +53.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Sunoco LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.91, so we one might conclude that Sunoco LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

