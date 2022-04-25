Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $41.67, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 1.37% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Sunoco LP is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 44.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.85 billion, up 39.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.17 per share and revenue of $21.35 billion, which would represent changes of -21.02% and +21.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.65% lower within the past month. Sunoco LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sunoco LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.12 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.28.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

