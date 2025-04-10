Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Moves -1.68%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sunoco LP (SUN) standing at $52.03, reflecting a -1.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 4.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 8.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.44, up 130.19% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.43 billion, reflecting a 1.25% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

SUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.10 per share and revenue of $22.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.33% and -1.96%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.75% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sunoco LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.99 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.45.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.