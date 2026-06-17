Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) ended the recent trading session at $62.82, demonstrating a -1.13% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 11.99% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.19, up 563.64% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.13 billion, reflecting a 87.85% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.92 per share and a revenue of $41.41 billion, signifying shifts of +247.37% and +64.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.71.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.