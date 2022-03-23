Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $40.87, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 1.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, down 35.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.94 billion, up 42.24% from the prior-year quarter.

SUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $20.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.7% and +17.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Sunoco LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.71, so we one might conclude that Sunoco LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

