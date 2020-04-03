Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $14.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.61% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 47.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 28.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 18.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SUN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, up 42.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.70 billion, up 0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $13.70 billion, which would represent changes of +7.45% and -17.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SUN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.81% lower. SUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SUN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.99.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SUN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.