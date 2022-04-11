Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $41.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 1.25% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Sunoco LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sunoco LP to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.85 billion, up 39.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $21.35 billion, which would represent changes of -19.7% and +21.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sunoco LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sunoco LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.56, so we one might conclude that Sunoco LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SUN in the coming trading sessions

