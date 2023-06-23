Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $43.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 0.79% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.78% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Sunoco LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Sunoco LP is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.8 billion, down 25.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $23.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.39% and -10.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.63% higher. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sunoco LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.6, which means Sunoco LP is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

