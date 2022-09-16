Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $39.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 0.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sunoco LP to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.57 billion, up 58.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.44 per share and revenue of $27.86 billion, which would represent changes of +21.97% and +58.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sunoco LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Sunoco LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.04.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



