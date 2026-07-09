Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $68.58, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.27%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 5.74% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sunoco LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 4, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Sunoco LP to post earnings of $2.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 563.64%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.13 billion, showing a 87.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.92 per share and a revenue of $41.41 billion, signifying shifts of +247.37% and +64.31%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sunoco LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.79. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.16.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.