Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Sunoco LP (SUN) standing at $51.73, reflecting a -1.58% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 2.03% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.97% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Sunoco LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.82, reflecting a 133.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.49 billion, down 4.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.29 per share and a revenue of $22.54 billion, demonstrating changes of +99.73% and -2.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.22% higher. Currently, Sunoco LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Sunoco LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.79.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 197, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

