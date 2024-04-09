Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $56.66, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.32%.

Shares of the master limited partnership witnessed a loss of 8.73% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 8.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.04, marking a 26.24% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.18 billion, down 3.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.96 per share and a revenue of $22.64 billion, signifying shifts of +35.89% and -1.88%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sunoco LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.85% increase. Sunoco LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.62. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.9.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

