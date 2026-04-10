Sunoco LP (SUN) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Sunoco LP (SUN) was down 1.05% at $65.06. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 4.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.51%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sunoco LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.5, signifying a 23.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.54 billion, up 84.22% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.96 per share and a revenue of $40.84 billion, signifying shifts of +249.12% and +62.05%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 30.28% upward. Currently, Sunoco LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sunoco LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.44.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.