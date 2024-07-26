Sunoco LP (SUN) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $54.83, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 4.32% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.8% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.16% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.79, indicating a 129.49% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.49 billion, down 4.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $22.54 billion, indicating changes of +99.73% and -2.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.48. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.51.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

