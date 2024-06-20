Sunoco LP (SUN) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Sunoco LP (SUN) ending at $55.40, denoting a +1.69% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.79%.

The master limited partnership's stock has climbed by 6.7% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sunoco LP will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.82, indicating a 133.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.49 billion, down 4.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $22.54 billion, which would represent changes of +99.73% and -2.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.22% higher. Currently, Sunoco LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Sunoco LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.01 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 199, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

