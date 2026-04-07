Sunoco LP (SUN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $66.32, moving +2.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 1.83% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.52% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming release. On that day, Sunoco LP is projected to report earnings of $1.5 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.54 billion, up 84.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.96 per share and a revenue of $40.84 billion, demonstrating changes of +249.12% and +62.05%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sunoco LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.28% higher. As of now, Sunoco LP holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sunoco LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.28.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.