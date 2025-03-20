Sunoco LP (SUN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Sunoco LP (SUN) reached $57.86, with a -1.13% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 0.38% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.48, showcasing a 133.96% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.65 billion, up 2.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.18 per share and revenue of $22.76 billion, which would represent changes of +69.67% and +0.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.37% decrease. Currently, Sunoco LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Sunoco LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.75. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.89.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sunoco LP (SUN)

