Sunoco LP (SUN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Sunoco LP (SUN) reported $6.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to -$0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54, the EPS surprise was -58.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Motor fuel gallons sold : 2,295.00 Mgal compared to the 2,307.40 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,295.00 Mgal compared to the 2,307.40 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Fuel : $5.64 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.16 billion.

: $5.64 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.16 billion. Revenues- Non-fuel : $73 million compared to the $79.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $73 million compared to the $79.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Lease income : $31 million versus $30 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $31 million versus $30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Fuel Distribution- Revenues from external customers : $5.74 billion versus $5.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.74 billion versus $5.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Terminal throughput : $29 million versus $85.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $29 million versus $85.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Other : $96 million versus $92.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $96 million versus $92.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Pipeline throughput : $165 million versus $201.5 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $165 million versus $201.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Fuel Distribution : $232 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $245.71 million.

: $232 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $245.71 million. Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Terminals : $75 million compared to the $74.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $75 million compared to the $74.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Pipeline Systems: $182 million compared to the $203.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Sunoco LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Sunoco LP have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

